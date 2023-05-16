Mitigate negative karma through Japa: Power of recitation

Paatakam is a heap of negative karma. It is said that recitations and japa help one mitigate the negative effects of accumulated karma. The outcome of earlier negative actions may not be completely nullified but to a great extent gets “stepped down” to a fraction. Negation is not the word but mitigation is.

Japa is simply repetition, repetition of chosen root letter (beej+akshara) or mantra (combination of select syllables). “Mananaat trayate iti mantraha” is the explanation of the concept of Mantra. It means if repeated, then it provides protection to the sadhaka (practitioner). Mantra is often short and of few syllables or a few words. When it is longer, then it is called “mala mantra”. The rules and numbers for different mantra recitations are different, so also the timing of recitation, morning/evening/night. One follows the tradition with which one is aligned or develops a new alignment with mutual consent.

Japa follows three practices - louder recitation of the letters or the words, secondly in a muttering tone (with lip movement), and thirdly purely at a mental level. Third is the ideal practice but it becomes difficult to stay focused. In the second, the feeble voice of one’s can be the focus of one’s attention. The first way of loud recitation may help one stay focused but has its own constraints.

The japa is often done using the mantras of worshipped deities or to propitiate the planets. The lordship of various planets associated with different “karaka bhavas” is known in the tradition, meaning which lord causes which issues. Again, this can be of two ways, a general “causation” or a second, as per one’s birth chart who is causing this? An example is, if one is suffering from a lack of “social capital”, one may be advised for performing japa for one’s tenth house lord. This is the specific way. Alternatively, it may be inferred that lack of gravitas is causing this condition, and hence strengthening one’s Guru/Jupiter may be the generic approach.

Sustained efforts through focused japa are capable of mitigating even tough karmic situations. A knowledgeable approach brings change and melting away can be progressively felt. May we all lighten our karmic burden is the sincere prayer.

Prof S Ainavolu is a teacher of tradition and management. He is with VPSM, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/blog