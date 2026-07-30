Mental Junk: The Invisible Clutter That Drains Our Inner Energy | file pic

Have you ever felt exhausted without a clear reason? Not physically tired, but drained from within , as though something invisible is quietly consuming your energy day after day? If yes, chances are your mind is carrying forms of junk that are far more subtle, and far more damaging, than we usually acknowledge. One of the most underestimated forms of mental junk today is dependency. We are subtly trained to believe that a person, a relationship, a role, a designation or a certain lifestyle will finally make us feel complete. This belief quietly erodes self-respect. The more dependent we become emotionally, the more demanding and possessive we turn, often without realising it. As a result, our expectations increase, disappointments multiply, and resentment becomes a permanent companion.

Another heavy toxin is resentment. It traps the mind in the past while pretending to protect us. Resentment neither allows us to learn from the past nor to leave it behind. Carrying yesterday's poison into today's heart only ensures that yesterday continues to hurt us — again and again. Forgiveness here is not about justifying wrong behavior. It is about reclaiming inner freedom. And inner freedom, it turns out, is not something we find. It is something we create quietly, consistently, one honest choice at a time.

In all of this, silence plays a role that is deeply misunderstood. Silence is not inactivity. It is not emptiness. It is a conscious observation, the ability to step inward and watch one's thoughts without immediately reacting to them. True silence conserves energy. It clears mental clutter. Even a few minutes of intentional silence during the day can detox the mind far more effectively than endless scrolling or forced positivity.

Just as we clean our homes regularly, the mind too needs consistent attention through awareness, honesty and gentle correction. A lighter mind does not mean a problem-free life. It means a life where problems no longer define our inner state. The clutter that we carry is rarely dramatic. It is made of small things like a comment we never let go of, a fear we never examined, a grudge we forgot we were holding. But small things, left unattended, become the very walls that keep joy out. So the real upgrade is not a new phone, a new city, or a new beginning. It is a new relationship with your own mind , one built on awareness, honesty and the quiet courage to let go of what was never yours to carry in the first place.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Mauritius. To date 9500+ Published Columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)