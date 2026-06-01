Make God Real In Your Life! | Pinterest

If you wish to make a new beginning, become a new you, and start a fresh new chapter in the book of your life, invite God into your life! If you have always been in contact with God, renew your contact with Him. If you have neglected your special relationship with Him, bring Him back into your life. If you have lived in forgetfulness, it is still not too late– invite Him back into your life.

What does it mean to make God real in your life? It is not a stranger that you are trying to ‘cultivate’ all of a sudden! God is not a remote figure, living up there somewhere in a dim and distant heaven! Closer is He to you than your own heartbeats, and as much a part of your being as the air you breathe in! The trouble is, that some of us take Him for granted, even as we take our heartbeats and our breath for granted! Technique like meditation make us more aware, more conscious of our breathing. So too, can prayer make us aware of His constant presence in our lives.

In the rush of life and its mundane activities, we tend to forget the Divine presence around us. We have to remember Him every moment of our life. We have to bond with God and experience His presence. We have to be firm in our faith. Then indeed, all will be well, and all manner of things will be well.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)