Maha Shivratri 2022: Date, time, significance, here's all you need to know

Considered as one the most auspicious festivals, Maha Shivratri is celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm across India. People across the country dedicate this day to Lord Shiva and offer their devotion to the mighty God.

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 1. As per drikpanchang.com, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri as per the South Indian calendar. However, according to the North Indian calendar, Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri.

Significance:

Shivaratri is an auspicious Hindu festival. Among the 12 Shivratri's celebrated in a year Maha Shivratri is the most important one.

It is believed that chanting Mahamrityunjaya mantra has special significance on this day. On Maha Shivratri, people observe a vrat (fast) and pay an ode to Lord Shiva. They seek his blessings to lead a healthy and prosperous life.

On this day, unmarried women observe this fast to get married, while married women observe this fast to maintain peace and tranquillity in their married life.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Tithi and Timings

Date: March 1, 2022

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:26 AM to 01:00 AM, Mar 02

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:44 PM to 09:47 PM, March 1

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:47 PM to 12:51 AM, March 2

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:51 AM to 03:54 AM, March 2

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:54 AM to 06:57 AM, March 2

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:16 AM on March 1, 2022

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on March 2, 2022

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 02:24 PM IST