Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance and other details

Image credit: Google

Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of pomp in India. The festival holds a lot of importance in Vrindavan, Barsana, Mathura and Dwarka. The festival is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, and Gokulashtami. This year the festival is celebrated on August 18 and 19.

Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

You need to wake up in the morning, observe fast for the entire day. After the same you need to bathe idol of Lord Krishna with Gangajal. You can make him wear clothes and also give him a peacock crown, flute, Vaijayanti garland, Tulsi Dal, Kundal.

Later, decorate the swing of Lord Krishna with garlands and then offer fruits, flowers, makhana, butter and sugar. Post this worship the idol of Lord Krishna and do aarti. Post that give prasad to all.

Importance:

In Hindu religion, the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated with a lot of pomp.