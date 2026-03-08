Killing A Girl Child Would Equal Killing A Thousand Saints In Ancient India

Women have a great role to play in leading the society in the right direction. | AI

Women have a great role to play in leading the society in the right direction. They can be leading peace makers, and then there will be less conflict, greed and corruption in the world. There are more wars in the world today because there is a lack of feminine leadership to unite people, and bring harmony and purpose to life that we were born for. In today's war-torn world, we need women to come to the forefront and take more responsibility, without getting stressed. Women are the backbone of any society. Men can inspire to fight but women inspire to unite.

Indian scriptures place tremendous amount of power in women. There is concept of Ardhnareshwer – God is neither male nor female. In fact, the primordial energy known as Shakti, which is the life-force behind creation, is feminine. Shivaratri celebrates ‘Saam sada shiv’ – Shiv tattva includes both Shiva and Shakti (Male and female energy). Parvati is not different from Shiva. Parvati is that which is born out of celebration. Celebration cannot be there without Shiv tattva. It is impossible to separate Shiva and Shakti even for a second. If Shiva is everywhere, how can Shakti be there beyond its scope. That is why our scriptures honour women as the highest aspect of divinity- the Aadhya Shakti. In ancient India, from a long time, women would use Janeyu. Goddesses Parvati and Gargi are shown wearing it. It is there in the scriptures as well. Our whole civilisation is based on the force of women. That’s why ahe is called Bharatmata. Our country is named and personified as a woman.

We have to save the girld child. According to our scriptures, killing a girl child is equal to killing a thousand saints. Women bring us into this planet and become our first Guru, our first teacher. The role of women in the development of a society is of utmost importance. It is the only criterion that determines whether a society is strong and harmonious or not. Also, a corruption-free society can only emerge where women are given due regard, respect and importance.

Women are born leaders, multi-talented and multi-faceted. This innate quality in them needs to be nurtured. Women are not only emotionally resilient but they have very strong Sankalpa shakti (power of intention) too. Now that we see more women are enter politics globally, they will be more compassionate and caring towards people’s needs and this is a welcome trend.