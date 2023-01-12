Joydev Kenduli Mela 2023: Know more about West Bengal's annual Baul mela

Picture for representation | Twitter

The Joydev Kenduli Mela 2023 will be held on January 14, 2023 in Birbhum district's Kenduli, West Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The Kenduli Mela is well known for gathering the Bauls, a group of mystic minstrels. According to the Bengali calendar, the fair starts on the final day of Paush and lasts until the month of Magh.

The celebrated poet Joydev was born in Kenduli, a town in West Bengal's Birbhum region that is about 42 kilometres from tranquil Shantiniketan, the home of Rabindranath Tagore.

Bauls are the bearers of a unique musical tradition, identified by their saffron attire and distinctive musical instrument, the Ektara. They have the proud distinction of being included in UNESCO's list of 'Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity'.

The Baul community earns their livelihood by singing. The most interesting characteristic of their songs is that they convey profound philosophical viewpoints on life using simple expressions.

They use inoffensive expressions in place of the ones considered offensive and yet succeed in evincing their viewpoint.

The Kenduli Mela in Birbhum gives you the wonderful opportunity to hear the music of these wandering minstrels who believe in the simplicity of love and life.