International Meatless Day: Embracing Ahimsa And Compassion For Animals To Build A World Free From Cruelty And Suffering | AI

One hundred billion — a staggering number — is the approximate number of animals mercilessly killed for food every year. This figure does not include the additional billions of animals who are killed and tortured every year in labs, circuses, factory farms around the world.

Also, this figure bears testimony to the tyrannical and barbaric civilization that we are so proud of. Each of these deaths represents an abysmal injustice as each of these animals had the same dream that we are dreaming viz. of living happily.

When a delicious dish of flesh or fowl is placed before man, he eats it as a matter of right, a matter of routine. He does not, for a moment realise the implications of his choice; he does not even so much as spare a thought for the agony through which the slaughtered animal must have passed!

Whenever I say this, people retort: “Why should I concern myself with the suffering of animals when there are so many people suffering in the world today?”

It is true that there is suffering all around: people are suffering, they too, deserve our care and compassion! All life is sacred: we need reverence for all life; for those above us, for those around us, for those below us. Essentially the tendency to hurt another, the tendency to be indifferent to another’s suffering has to be plucked out of our minds and hearts completely. Then the river of compassion will flow and benefit humanity at large – both men and animals.

(November 25, Sadhu Vaswani's Birthday, is observed as an International Meatless Day and Animal Rights Day.)

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)