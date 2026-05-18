How The Emperor Learnt His Lesson

Mughal Emperor | File pic

It was a hot summer’s night, when the great emperor Shah Jahan, who was resting in his private apartment, was suddenly overcome by thirst. He clapped his hands, as was his wont, but none of the palace servants happened to be nearby.

He waited for a while then he arose from his royal couch and went to the pitcher of water which was always kept near his bed. The silver jug was absolutely empty.

By now, the emperor was parched with thirst. He went out into the enclosed courtyard which adjoined his private chamber, for he knew there was a well there. He tried to draw water from the well. But as he was unused to the task of drawing water from the well, he hurt himself badly on the crank of the pulley, as he hauled the container of water towards himself. The pain in his hand was quite sudden and severe, and he actually cried out in agony.

At that moment, the thought flashed across his mind that here he was, an emperor– but he was so inept that he could not even accomplish such a simple task as drawing water from a well to slake his own thirst.

“O Beloved Lord!” he exclaimed, “I thank You for this experience. How foolish and clumsy I am– and yet, in thy inscrutable grace, Thou hast made me an emperor!”

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)