He Who Has Krishna Lacks Nothing: A Message Of Faith, Surrender And Divine Protection | AI

He who hath Krishna lacks nothing:

for Krishna alone sufficeth!

Krishna takes upon Himself

the burden of His devotees

Yes, he who hath Krishna lacks nothing: for Krishna alone sufficeth! Krishna takes upon Himself the burden of His devotees. In periods of crisis, in time of suffering and distress, He runs to their rescue, but on one condition, that they surrender themselves fully, completely, entirely, into His safe Hands.

To surrender is to know that I am nothing, that He is the All. To surrender is to realise that of myself I can do nothing: Krishna is the Doer. He who surrenders himself to Krishna ever is safe. Of him Krishna will never lose hold, nor will he lose hold of Krishna.

The man of surrender knows that without the Lord, he is naught, that without the Lord, the entire world— howsoever mighty and powerful it may appear to be— is naught. Both Arjuna and Duryodhana asked for Krishna’s help and Krishna said to them— “I fain would help you both. Let one of you take Me without weapons and the other the entire army of Dwarka!” Duryodhana chose the army. Arjuna said— “Lord! Thou art enough for me! Having Thee, I have everything!” And it was Arjuna who won the war!

Those who have clung to Him in faith and love, He has never forsaken them. He has taken care of them with the love of the mother. He is the living Krishna.

September 4 is the sacred Janamashtami Day.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)