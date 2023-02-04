Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023: Date, time, significance, and all you need to know

File

Guru Ravidas was a poet-saint, social reformer, and spiritual figure who founded the Ravidassia religion. Known for his role in the Bhakti movement, it is believed that Guru Ravidas was born in the 1450s in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

This year will mark his 644th birth anniversary. Bhagat Ravidas or Guru Ravidas belonged to an underprivileged family in Seer Goverdhanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was one of the first few people who waged a war against the caste system.

Guru Ravidas was Meera Bai's spiritual guide and is also said to have contributed 41 devotional poems and songs to the Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Ravidas was born near the end of the 14th century in the village of Seer Govardhanpur in Uttar Pradesh, India. He was born into a low-caste family that was considered untouchable.

Ravidas was among the first to argue that all Indians should have a basic set of human rights. He rose to prominence in the Bhakti Movement, where he taught spirituality and attempted to spread a message of equality based on freedom from the oppression of the Indian caste system.

Ravidas Jayanti date and time

February 5, 2023

Ravidas Jayanti pooja and celebration

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated by a large number of followers. People start by taking a holy bath and then performing a special aarti to seek the blessings of the eminent Guru. At the Shri Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Mandir, a large number of people gather to celebrate the festival. Followers also dress up as Guru Ravidas to take part in 'Nagar Kirtan'.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)