Guru Pushya Nakshatra is forming today after 677 years, what does it mean? Know more about the auspicious day for shopping

People are going to shop fiercely for the preparation of Dhanteras and Diwali. For such people, Thursday, October 28 is going to be a very auspicious coincidence and luck. On this day there will be Pushya Nakshatra and there will be a rare combination of Guru Shani. According to astrologers, such a position of planets on Guru Pushya Nakshatra is being formed after 677 years. Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will make this time more auspicious.

According to astrology, buying new things in the upcoming Pushya Nakshatra on Kartik Krishna Paksha before Diwali is considered auspicious. Bringing new things home on this day brings happiness and prosperity. There are beliefs that the auspicious results obtained in the constellation of Saturn (Shani Dev) remain for a long time. Astrologers are saying that such a combination of Saturn-Jupiter in Capricorn on Pushya Nakshatra was made 677 years ago on November 5, 1344.

In astrology, out of all the 27 constellations, Pushya Nakshatra is considered the best. Pushya destroys all evils or troubles. Brihaspati Dev and Lord Ram were also born in this constellation.

Investing in this auspicious occasion can be very fruitful, the benefits of which you will get for a long time. It is believed that people born in this constellation do great things and are very kind, religious, wealthy, and know many arts by nature.

