Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Celebrating the great tenth Sikh Guru

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. He was born in Patna, and through his life set an example for others by always standing up for righteousness and equality.



As per the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh’s Jayanti falls in December or January every year. However, the annual celebrations of the Guru’s birth anniversary happen in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar. This year, it falls on January 20.



Devotees, on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth, come together and offer prayers. Some even join the massive processions which are organised. They sing devotional songs and share food with everyone. On their way, they stop at gurudwaras, their places of worship, and offer special prayers.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji introduced the five ‘K’s that Sikhs abide by:

Kesh: Uncut hair

Kangha: A wooden comb

Kara: An iron or steel bracelet worn on the wrist

Kirpan: A sword

Kacchera: Short breeches

A poet and writer, Guru Gobind Singh declared the Holy Scriptures of Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru of Sikhs. Guru Gobind Singh passed away in 1708. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who gave his life to protect religious freedom.

He succeeded his father when he became a Guru at nine years of age. Guru Gobind Singh Ji's teachings have an enormous impact on Sikhs. In his lifetime, he stood against the Mughal Rulers and fought against injustice.

In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh Ji took five men from the lower caste of society and baptized them as His Five Beloveds, endowing them with great courage and devotion to God. It had been his dedication to God, his fearlessness and his desire to protect the people from being oppressed that led Guru Gobind Singh Ji to determine the Khalsa.