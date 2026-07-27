Guru-Bhakti – The Way To Liberation | AI Generated Representational Image

It was a Sufi dervish who said: “You must meet God everyday. And if you cannot meet Him, go and meet someone who has met Him and who lives in constant communion with Him. The two are not separate from each other!’’

Man’s heart yearns for a manifestation of God. In this Kaliyuga, as we wait for the final incarnation of the Lord, how can we – millions of us – find His manifestation?

Therefore, in this age of strife, disharmony and severe spiritual affliction, God has sent out among us, God-souls, men of God, saints and sadhus – in short, the true Gurus. They are here with this sacred mission: to reveal God’s love to us, and to lead our erring, wandering souls back to God.

The gift of human life is God’s greatest gift to us and the life of the true Guru, is the Lord’s gift to all humanity. From the Guru flows out an unending stream of grace – joy, love, peace, hope and faith – which can heal, soothe, support and sustain us. There is in him, the magic of love; the touch that can transform us; the power that purifies our lesser lives, which can only yearn for such wholeness and joy.

Does not the Guru deserve our utmost devotion – even if we have done nothing and can do nothing to deserve him in our lives?

And here is the final paradox: Guru-bhakti is for our own lasting benefit, for the Guru stands to gain nothing by it!

*July 29 is sacred as Guru Purnima Day!

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)