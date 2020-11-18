Guiding Light: Yoga to cure diabetes

The whole world is heading towards the journey of development. But most of us are unaware of how to balance this journey. Everyone is indulged in a sedimentary lifestyle, having busy schedules that result in health issues. One of the common health problems of this type of lifestyle is- Diabetes.

Diabetes is a condition in which your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose is the main source of energy. A high level of this glucose in your blood can become troublesome for the human body. This results in a serious health problem. Diabetes is one disease that is said to have no permanent solution, yet.

Nonetheless, a body and mind practise with 5,000-year of ancient Indian history named “YOGA” is known to be a blessing for the patients suffering from Diabetes. Yoga's ultimate purpose is self-identification and self-perfection. It naturally controls your Diabetes.

Pranayam and Yoga asanas like Reclining Bound Angle Pose, seated forward bend, supported shoulder stand, plough pose, Upward-Facing Dog etc. are very effective in controlling diabetes. Yoga helps the body in its functioning. Besides this, Yoga is life science. It not only deals with the functioning of the body but also deals with the harmony of mind.

Geeta, an epic Hindu book describes Yoga as, “Evenness of temper”. It calms your body and soul. Therefore, start practising Yoga to build yourself spiritually, mentally and physically.