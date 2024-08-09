Guiding Light: WWW

Representative Image | Med Ahabchane/Pixabay

In the modern world of information technology WWW is the World Wide Web. Spiritually speaking we are trapped in the web of this wonderful world which is so fascinating.

WWW – Want Want Want

What we really want is Everlasting Happiness or Bliss. But, enchanted by the tempting world, we think that we will get it from the objects, emotions and thoughts (OET). Hence WWW – Want Want Want. Want for OET. In the process - desires tyrannise us (Intellect) emotions bind us (Mind) work exhausts us (Body).

After endless struggle for these (OET with BMI) what we settle for is merely pleasure of the senses, joy of the mind and happiness of the intellect. The pleasures are extremely fickle and they enslave us to the objects. Joys of the mind are the emotional gratifications and they bind us to people. Happiness of the intellect is the satisfaction of success & achievement and it makes us attached to situations. Poojya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda said - “Comfort comes as a guest. Lingers to become the host and stays back to enslave us”

Thus pleasure, joy and happiness make us dependent. In this whole process we forget about BLISS and hence WWW – Weep Weep Weep.

WWW – Weep Weep Weep

Poojya Gurudev said - “To Weep is folly. To smile is wisdom. Keep Smiling.”

Yet, this(weep) is the story of everyone from birth to death. Endless struggles of life make one tired even before one retires. Not knowing that BLISS is our nature, BLISS does not make us dependent and BLISS is everlasting we are continuously weeping in the chase of OET.

Weep to procure OET. Weep to preserve and weep when it perishes. Is life meant for this? Hence WWW – Wonder Wonder Wonder.

WWW - Wonder Wonder Wonder

Often we wonder - Why Live? Why Work? Where did I go wrong? Why Me? When will all this end?….. As one wonders thus, three gates open up:

WWW - Work Worship Wisdom

Work Without Wants (Karma Yoga)

Worship Without Wavering (Bhakti Yoga)

Watch Without Worrying (Gnana Yoga)

The next three articles will be based on how to achieve the above. If we are able to follow this message from the Bhagavad Gita, it will surely lead us to

WWW – Win Win Win

Win in the journey of life by ending the chase for OET. Win what we truly want – BLISS. Win yourSELF by yourself.



Swami Swatmananda is a renunciate monk, a disciple of Swami Chinmayananda serving at Chinmaya Mission Mumbai. X: @ChinmayaShivam