Guiding Light: Why The World Must Choose Peace Over Weapons

It should be taken into consideration that the recent geopolitical developments in some parts of the world, regional conflicts, and the emergence of non-state actors underscore the urgency of a renewed commitment to nuclear disarmament. The risks associated with the proliferation of nuclear weapons extend beyond traditional state actors, making it imperative for the international community to collaborate and adopt comprehensive measures to prevent the acquisition of nuclear capabilities by rogue entities. Because, day-by-day, the weapon delivery system is becoming so sophisticated that there can, in practical terms, be no safeguard against the attack.

The enormous expenditure on weaponry badly robs every country of that much investment in terms of money, besides scarce natural resources, energy and man-power, which could have been spent more profitably on welfare activities. It is really a pity that, today, military objectives have almost eclipsed the basic and more urgent objectives, as for example, food, housing, health, employment, etc. The ghost of war now haunts the world. Else, why should countries be so preoccupied with stockpiling death-dealing weapons! It is thus clear from what has been said in the foregoing paras why the United Nations have been concerned about the serious threat posed by the global arms race.

It is indeed impossible to overstate the fact that a grave war psychosis grips nations today and there is great distrust and suspicion and it is mainly because of this that keeping peace in the world has become so costly and complicated a task. The heads of governments seem to be working in the belief in the Old Latin saying: "If you seek peace, prepare for war." Each seems to say: "Let the other perceive that we have neither weak muscles nor weak nerves or heart and are ready for a head-on clash and to fight to the finish." Pride seems to have gone deep into the heads of nations and this restlessness of the spirit, peacelessness of the soul, torment of the mind and crisis of faith are the challenges which religious-spiritual leaders should be able to meet better than others because of their disposition and practice. So, let every religious- spiritual institution tell one and all, with a sense of high urgency, that war is a grave folly. The Gita says in the second verse of the sixteenth chapter: "He who is non-violent, and has the virtues of truth, peace and forgiveness, and is free from anger, greed, pride, deceit and fidgetiness of mind is the man who is of divine nature," as distinguished from the demoniacal. Let it, therefore, be stamped on our mind that if Disarmament can be achieved, it can be only by inculcating these virtues. Else, disarmament will remain a dream.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. To date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com )