Guiding Light: Why Mahalaya Is A Sacred Time To Honour Our Ancestors | representational pic

Mahalaya is the great abode of our Pitrus and they are our ancestors. Pitrus belonged to an earlier era. These are the closest to our realm and when invoked, are the first to come and help in times of distress. We hear of the accounts when mysteriously a great trouble or accident is escaped; it is the hand of pitrus which subtly helps their descendants.

For the amanta month of Bhadrapada, starting from day after full moon day, the pitru paksha or the ancestral fortnight begins. Corresponding to the tithi of their father’s moving on from the physical realm, the children offer their gratitude on that day to their ancestors. For instance, if it is Dashami, then on the tenth day it is performed. It might also happen that for various reasons one may not be aware of the exact tithi of departure of their father, then it is performed on Sarva Pitru Amavasya aka Mahalaya Amavasya.

On the designated day, with gratitude filled hearts the NextGen assembles at one place, ideally the eldest son’s place, reminiscing the memories, thanking the parents and their grand-parents to whom they owe everything. The three generations of the ancestors viz. parental, grand-parental, and great-grand-parental names with their spouses are invoked, so also the close relatives, and names of Gurus are taken for the tila-tarpanam. Using the right thumb, one takes the black sesame and in the right-tilted position the water is “offered to pitrus”. Then, the Pitru prasadam is partaken by the entire family. Grace shall flood.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired)