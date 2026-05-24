Guiding Light: Why Is Wanting Less the Secret To Getting More? | Pexels

The mind lives on “more”. Misery starts with “more and more,” and misery makes you dense and gross.

The Self is subtle. To go from gross to subtle, you must go through the finest level of the relative, the atom. To overcome aversion, hatred, jealousy, attraction, or entanglements, you have to take yourself to the atom. Taking yourself to the atom means accepting a tiny bit of all of this.

It may be difficult to accept something you do not like, but you can definitely accept a tiny bit of it, an atom. The moment you accept that one atom, you will see change happen. But this must be done in a meditative state.

Suppose you love someone. You want more and more of them, yet there is no fulfillment. In anu vrat, the vow of amn atom, you take just one atom of that person, and that is enough to bring fulfillment to you. Though the river is vast, a little sip quenches your thirst. Though the earth has so much food, just a small bite satisfies your hunger. All that you need are tiny bits. Accept a tiny bit of everything in life, and that will bring you fulfillment.