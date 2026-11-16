Guiding Light: Where Is The Present Moment? | AI Generated Representational Image

Happiness is in the present moment. Life is happening only in the now.

But where is our mind? It is either in the past or in the future, often forgetting the present altogether. Our mind gets caught up in small things because of time. This person said this, that person did that. All these events are limited by time, yet we remain stuck with them.

The way to get out of the impressions of these events is to expand your awareness of time. Put your attention on time, and the mind stops. Stillness dawns.

See the entire past as a dream that has gone, and the future as a dream that is yet to happen. This way, you enter a space that is full of energy, enthusiasm, joy and peace. That space is right here, in this moment.

This does not mean that you should not plan for the future. Planning for the future and living in the future are two different things.

Read Also Guiding Light: A Stable Centre In An Imperfect Life

When you start living in the past or the future, you miss the joy of the present moment. You stop appreciating the things around you. For example, you may have good food in front of you, but if your mind is occupied with what you will eat next week, you miss the taste of what you have right now.

Take a moment to observe the passage of time across decades. How long will you remain here? Your shoes have more shelf-life than your body! How many people have walked on this planet? Millions were born, millions have died. Look at the entire planet. How many centuries, millennia and yugas have passed! When you put your attention on this, your whole awareness of time simply explodes.

When you expand your awareness of time and see that everything in time changes, your worries disappear. Your sadness is all about some objects, some events-all of which are limited by time. Awareness of time can lead you to tranquillity.

See the past as destiny, the future as free will, and live in the present moment with joy and enthusiasm. That is wisdom.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!