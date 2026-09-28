Guiding Light: When Faith Replaces Worry And Teaches Us To Live In The Present | Pexels Image

There was a disciple, who was asking his master about developing the right attitude to life and work.

“How can I acquire discipline in my search for truth?”

“You must exercise yourself.”

“How may I exercise myself?”

“You must eat when you are hungry; you must sleep when you are tired.”

“But…” the disciple stammered. “That’s what everyone does. Do you mean to say that is sufficient to exercise oneself to acquire discipline?”

“But that is exactly what most people do not do!” the master asserted. “When they eat, they are worrying about one hundred things. When they sleep, they dream of one thousand things. This is not at all the kind of exercise I meant!”

Most of us are unable to engage ourselves fully even in the routine tasks of everyday life. The reason? We do not live in the present. We are drowning in the regrets and disappointments of the past. What we fail to realise is that life would be so much more satisfying and meaningful, if we learn to live in the present – walking with God today and trusting Him for the morrow!

When you feel that He is taking care of your needs, you cease to worry! You simply allow the Divine Plan to unfold. You claim nothing; you ask nothing; you seek nothing; you plan nothing. You simply become a channel for the Divine Plan to flow through.

How many of us are capable of such faith and trust?

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)