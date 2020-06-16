Guiding Light: What should be your life’s purpose?

-- Grand Master Akshar

No work is big or small in life. Choose a line of work which suits your lifestyle, and capabilities. If you were to ever hike up to the top of a mountain which has no path, you will have to make your own way. This will help you discover where it is feasible to tread. Once you are at the top, it will not matter which direction you took to get there. Everyone will have their own paths to carve out in this life. There cannot be one common road for all to travel upon.

Experience is the most important and the biggest teacher in life. When you imitate someone else, it will not teach you anything. Following someone else’s footsteps will not give you enjoyment either as you know that this was not your own original work but another’s. To make something of yourself, become a free spirit and climb on top of that mountain to reach its peak. There may be many times that you will stumble.

At other times you may lose your way, and hurt yourself while passing through the brambles and thick bushes of the mountain. But still, all these are simply victories of your experience. These will teach you the importance of the value of acceptance. By embracing all these ups and downs, you will be able to look back one day and learn many lessons about yourself. This will not only motivate you but also serve as a source of inspiration to many others too. Whichever path you decide to traverse upon, use your intelligence, will-power and determination to observe your journey.

Do that which makes you feel blissful and gives you joy, and satisfaction. Rather than blindly follow the herd mentality which may be easy but will not bear any fruit; make your own road. Find the time to sit by a flowing river, or the sea and meditate upon your goal. Contemplate, introspect and seek the answers within yourself.

Once you get the answers, set upon the task immediately without any hesitation. Work solely on your self-belief and in the faith that you will succeed. Your goal should be that of your choosing, and your experience all yours to enjoy.