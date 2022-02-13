Guiding Light: What is this Spiritual world of ultimate happiness?

Man has not evolved in the study of the science of the Spirit. Man has not given importance to Spirituality. Because he is living in the material world, he doesn't discover the Spiritual world of eternal bliss and peace. Man lives as the body and enjoys pleasures as he gratifies his senses. But he also suffers from physical pain. Then, man lives as the mind and fulfills his fantasies. But soon, he is tormented by fear, worry, stress, and anxiety.

Man lives as the ego and enjoys success and fame, but the very same name suffers the agony of anger, hate, revenge, and jealousy. It is only when man discovers he is not the body, mind, and ego, that he is liberated from suffering, and enjoys Divine peace and bliss as he realises that he is the Soul, the divine Spirit.

Everybody wants to be happy. The whole world is on a quest for bliss and peace. However, we don't realise that happiness is like a shadow. The more you chase it, the further it goes away. We are taught that success is happiness. We spend our entire life trying to find happiness through achievement, money and wealth, name and fame.

We don't realise that all this will give us temporary pleasure, but not eternal bliss. A few of us take an exit from the highway of achievement to the second peak of happiness, fulfillment. We overcome our greed and are fully satisfied and content, fulfilling our need. Few among us live on this plateau of fulfillment. Still, we experience the triple suffering of the body, mind, and ego. A rare minority evolves to the third and ultimate peak of happiness, Enlightenment. This minority is the one that enjoys a life of eternal bliss and everlasting peace. What is this secret of happiness which makes people live life moment by moment, being happy in the 'now'? This bliss is known as SatChitAnanda. Sat means Truth, Chit means Consciousness and Ananda is eternal Bliss. The one who lives a Spiritual life, surrounded by a material world, goes beyond achievement and fulfillment. The Enlightenment of Sat or the Truth transports him into a state of Chit or Consciousness, in which he experiences Divine peace, which becomes the foundation of Ananda or eternal bliss. He doesn't depend on eternal happiness, but remains in that state of eternal joy, living as the Divine Soul.

(The author is a spiritual leader and the founder of AiR Institute of Realization and AiR Center of Enlightenment)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:20 PM IST