Guiding Light: Vara Lakshmi Puja

Representative Image | File

The month of Shravana is auspicious. On the Friday before the Purnimasya (full moon) day of this month, mother Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped in a solemn manner. The Lakshmi worshipped here is the symbol of abundance and fulfils one’s life. The worship of Lakshmi happens during the Deepavali too, and puja is performed in the evening/night. In contrast, the Vara Lakshmi is worshipped during the day time.

The abundance is sought by many and the desire has to be very strong. To strengthen the resolve, and to achieve higher orbits in life, one has to worship all the three Devi forms, that of Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Parvati. Lakshmi is the intent and positive desire for abundance and better form of existence. “Aspiring high” is the essence of Lakshmi. In Lalita Sahasranama Stotram, the mother Goddess who is the root of the three Devi forms is addressed as “Ichha Shakti, Jnana Shakti, Kriya Shakti swaroopini”. Ichha is owned by Lakshmi, Jnana is given by Saraswati, and Shakti is represented by Parvati.

Lakshmi has eight forms called “Ashta Lakshmi”. Lakshmi when is stand-alone has owl as the vahana. Owl represents sharp intellect, and also life during the night. Lakshmi when accompanies Vishnu, rides the Garuda. Lakshmi is seen often surrounded by elephants that perform “abhisheka” (pouring of sanctified water). Lakshmi also carries a “kalasha” (container) brimming and pouring out golden coins. This symbolizes abundance. Incidentally gold represents higher form of purified existence. Beyond mundane desires!

Lakshmi is said to have come out of the Samudra-manthan (churned ocean) along with Chandra (Moon). Hence, she is addressed as both “Ksheera Samudra Raja Tanaya” and “Chandra Sahodari”. Due to the water origin, Lakshmi is worshipped with lotuses and also with sea shells. Milk, curd, butter and Ghee (clarified butter) are forms that represent Lakshmi. Thus, handling/using these inappropriately and keeping in wrong manner are said to affect our thoughts and actions towards abundance.

On a plain and pragmatic level, each Grihasti is blessed with a form of Lakshmi at home. She is his “Griha Lakshmi”. Treating her with respect and co-creating the life value that is aimed at higher orbits and with good conduct, Lakshmi puja is deemed to have been performed every day. Reaching aspiring orbits and living life abundantly become the reality.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Tradition and Management. Views are personal. https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-ainavolu-6831b724/