Guiding Light: Time To Reflect And Reconnect

There is a well-known saying that ‘we see things not as they are but as we are’. While our physical eyes see everything and everyone the same way, it is actually the thoughts and feelings that accompany the act of seeing which form an impression in the mind about what we are seeing. So, if our feelings are light and pure, we feel the same way about everything we see. On the other hand, if we are in a negative frame of mind, we might perceive things negatively. It’s a known fact that when we easily develop bad feelings or negative attitudes towards others then we see and keep thinking about their faults. In fact, most of us are well experienced in this, aren’t we? The simplest thing to get out of this is that, we only need to think about the things that we like in that person, and soon our feelings would start changing. In short, focusing our mind on positive qualities automatically frees us from negativity. Just as we choose the food which will enter our stomach, or people who will enter our house, we should very well choose what will enter our mind.

Most people are caught up in their own lives and their problems which, to them, are big issues. But if we look at the larger picture, we realize that what we expend so much of our time and energy on is really a trifle in the journey of our life, and even more insignificant in relation to the events unfolding on the huge stage of the world, or the universe. Hence, we must try and pick up whatever positive virtue we can, from anyone who comes in our contact. Because, ultimately it is something that’s going to contribute to our own growth. This kind of positive attitude changes our consciousness from a limited one to an unlimited one. Remember! It is up to us whether to have a universal attitude towards everything or a narrow attitude to make our life miserable. Because such an attitude helps us remain stable in the face of all the challenges that life brings our way. It also helps others around us as it enables us to come out of self-centered or selfish ways of thinking and to think of the universal good. Lastly, there is one question we all could ask ourselves every night which would certainly contribute to forming better relationships: What did I give from my heart to anyone today? Remember! Better relationships will result if we give the best and take the best.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com