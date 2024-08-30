Guiding Light: The Power of Thought

Representative Image | Pixabay

It’s beautiful, almost to the point of being mesmerising, watching a potter give shape to a blob of clay, and see a beautiful pot emerge. What we prolly don’t realise is that the pot came into existence in the potter’s mind much before it did in the physical realm. The process, outlines, the embellishments, all take shape in the mind's eye, before the clay begins to embody the desired outcome. Such is the power of thought.

The process of creative visualisation starts in the mind, the germ of an idea takes shape, and then gradually a plan to achieve it, before we can eventually start putting it into action. It is said that the energy field around us is so log-jammed with thought-waves, that most of the thoughts that occur to us are a result of something we’ve seen, heard or experienced, severely restricting the scope for genuine original thought.

We therefore have to be very selective before we offer our fertile mindspace for a thought to take root, and be worthy of pursuit through to actualisation. It’s similar to having an air-purifier or perhaps even a respirator to protect your lungs from the polluted air around you. A stable mind, where calmness pervades, is a discerning mind, and can distinguish the temporary pleasure from giving into temptation from the long-lasting happiness that comes from a sustainable and worthy pursuit, which is also in the interest of the greater common good of those near and dear to us. As Sri Krishna says in the Bhagavad Gita, “For him who has conquered the mind, the mind is the best of friends; but for one who has failed to do so, his very mind will be the greatest enemy.’

There is no magic bullet or shortcut to be discerning in the moment, it’s a state of mind that has to be cultivated. Practices such as yoga, breathwork and meditation all contribute towards creating a state of pervading gentle awareness, which acts as a shield against unwanted temptations and thoughts. They also contribute to expanding our attention span, allowing us to hold our creative visualisations in our mindspace for long enough to see them manifest in the real world. In addition, they also give us the mental health and resilience that is required to deal with the naysayers and challenges that the world will throw at us in our creative pursuits.

Mantras and sounds are also very potent and effective in clearing our mindspace and dispelling negativity. It is said that repeating the divine name is one of the quickest paths to spiritual evolution in the Kali Yuga. So whether, it’s the simple Hare Krishna mantra that draws you in, or you have been initiated into a specific mantra by your Guru, staying the course and repeating the name, until the divine resonance pervades your very being, is one of the surest ways to prepare your mind to tap into the power of thought.