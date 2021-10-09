Guiding Light: The link between meditation and mental health

Mental health is critical. It impacts how we feel, assume and act each day. Our mental fitness also influences decision-making, hassle solving, addressing strain, and connecting to others in our lives. This is why we should usually take care of our mental health. Our mental fitness performs a crucial role each day, encouraging productivity in activities. If you adapt effortlessly to new areas, it means that your mind and heart are wholesome.

Have you ever felt depressed or unhappy? I’m certain you all have.

Let me tell you something. It is okay to sense sadness, feeling low, or anger. However, do not permit such feelings to paralyse your capability to grow and live.

This is where the daily practice of meditation can work wonders on your overall well-being. There are numerous meditation practices; however, the foremost force is an experience of relaxation and our internal peace, which may enhance your mental health.

Here are a few things that daily meditation will help you achieve:

Effective communication: Bottling up your emotions can lead to stress, anxiety and depression. However, if you express what’s going on in your mind through verbal or written communication, it will automatically lead to your mental peace. Meditation clears up the mind, thus giving us the ability to communicate clearly.

Stay positive: Thanks to meditation, we can look at those things that are the most important. Because it quietens the mind, our focus on life and important matters shifts. It helps us realise that instead of getting stuck in the past and constantly feeling remorse for our mistakes, we can learn from them as they are a part of our lives and teach us a lot.

Practice kindness: It is only when you show kindness towards one another that you will truly blossom. Meditation relaxes the mind, and this wakes us up to the ability to be kind. You will feel a sense of calm in helping others or just by bringing a smile to their face.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 07:00 AM IST