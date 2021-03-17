Guiding Light: The importance of Gratitude

--By Shital Nair
While we are all happy with the previous holidays, it is important to believe in gratitude. Gratitude is one of the most important aspects of happiness. It is the key to gaining life as much as possible and of valuing things even on most difficult days. Many will tell you that hard work and dedication bring success. However, gratitude for even the smallest things on a daily basis is what opens the door to health and success. Gratitude can be a powerful act that will change your life forever.
Importance of gratitude:
Gratitude flows from the heart of 'gratitude'.
Thanksgiving should not be limited to Thanksgiving only. It should be part of our daily routine that should always grow in our lives.
Gratitude transforms the account of your life.
Many people in the world today are fighting against poisonous thoughts. These thoughts create negative progressions in your life.
Humanity is at the centre of an ongoing evolutionary process. We are all on a journey to become our best brand.
Gratitude is a difficult practice, but it presents many opportunities. The more you are grateful, the more real it becomes. Gratitude will transform you into a calm, observant, and self-sacrificing person.
Gratitude produces a meaningful life.
When it comes to the purpose of life, there is no substitute for living a life full of gratitude. When you are truly grateful, you find yourself living with great purpose and determination.
Thanksgiving will give you an idea because it allows you to capture the essence of each moment. It removes the burden of life while increasing the magnitude of goodness, and allows you to seek satisfaction even in times of crisis.
