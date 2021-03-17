Guiding Light: The importance of Gratitude

--By Shital Nair

While we are all happy with the previous holidays, it is important to believe in gratitude. Gratitude is one of the most important aspects of happiness. It is the key to gaining life as much as possible and of valuing things even on most difficult days. Many will tell you that hard work and dedication bring success. However, gratitude for even the smallest things on a daily basis is what opens the door to health and success. Gratitude can be a powerful act that will change your life forever.