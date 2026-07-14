Guiding Light: The Coconut That Could Not Be Broken | Representational Image

One day, two seekers visit a rishi and request him to accept them as his disciples. They tell him, “O rishiwar, we have come to learn from your greater knowledge and wisdom.”

The rishi asks them, “Are you ready for it?”

The two disciples are astonished, but affirm that they are, indeed, ready. The rishi gives each one of them a coconut and tells them, “Go and break the coconut. But do so in a place where no one is watching.”

The two seekers move out in two different directions. One seeker goes into a dark cave and looks around to see if anyone is watching him. Seeing no one around, he breaks the coconut there. Immediately he runs back to the rishi and says, “I went into a cave, dark and deep, and I broke the coconut there, without anyone seeing me.”

The other seeker goes east, west, north and south. He goes into caves; he goes into the depths of the forests. He goes to hilltops, but whenever he thinks no one is watching him, an inner voice prompts from within, “God is watching you.” He returns to the rishi late in the evening and says to him, “I have roamed the whole day, from one place to another, but could not find any place, where no one is watching me. For wherever I went, I felt God was watching over me.”

God is everywhere. God is watching every thought, hearing every word, witnessing every deed.