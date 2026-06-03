Guiding Light: The Choice Between Hatred And Humanity | ChatGPT

It’s a fact that no one in the world is born with hatred in their hearts. A newborn doesn't arrive in this world carrying grudges, prejudices, or the desire to harm anyone. Because, we are all children of a Creator who embodies love and peace, and somewhere deep down, every one of us knows this to be true. Yet look around, at the news, at the comment sections, at dinner tables where families have stopped speaking. Something went very wrong along the way. Remember! hatred is not inherited, it is learned, absorbed, and slowly normalized through years of conditioning, hurt, and unhealed wounds. So, if the Almighty, who is all-knowing and all-powerful, doesn't justify violence, then how can we?





The choice, ultimately, is ours. Do we let fear and hatred continue to dictate our lives and the lives of our children? Or do we reclaim the peace that is not a luxury but our birthright, the state we were born into before the world taught us otherwise? True peace cannot be imposed by law, enforced by armies, or negotiated at a summit. It has to grow from within. And for that to happen, each one of us needs to do the harder, quieter work first by cleansing our own minds of hatred, envy, bitterness, and the deeply seductive desire for revenge. These emotions feel justified in the moment. They almost always do. But justified or not, they corrode the person carrying them far more than they ever harm the person they are directed at. That is why it is said hate is a poison you brew for someone else and drink yourself. It is only when we begin winning these inner battles, one thought, one choice, one moment at a time, that we can hope to see any real change in the world outside. Remember! the world will not change on its own. It never has. It changes when people decide, quietly, firmly, and without waiting for anyone else, that they will no longer be part of the problem. That decision starts not tomorrow, not after the next tragedy. It starts today. It starts Now. It starts with you.