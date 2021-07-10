Guiding Light: Spirituality and balance of life

Today, man is running from pillar to post to make ends meet and to ensure a quality life for himself. However, in the cut throat competitive world that we have come to inhabit, a wise man questions whether we remember the purpose of our existence?

Have we taken birth to run this race till eternity? But if we don’t become a part of this mix, how do we sustain ourselves? Resources require money. And earning money is not a bed of roses.

Having said that, the answer to this conundrum of life – to be or not to be in the race called life – lies in enabling a healthy balance between one’s worldly existence and one’s spiritual obligations.

Of course, experiencing this world and its sundry offerings is our birth right. But only doing that may not be a wise thing to do.

Those who have reached the summit of worldly success, who have amassed billions in net worth, enjoyed all the pleasures and comforts attest to the fact that after reaching this stage, life doesn’t stop. Worldly achievers often realise after seeing it all that the quest is a higher one too.

Pursuing one’s higher calling through spiritual practice is an essentiality too. Spirituality doesn’t imply renunciation from the world but a coexistence of source connection with worldly responsibilities. This can be anything from prayer to meditation, writing a gratitude journal to making gratefulness affirmations.

Engaging in holistic lifestyle is like entering a virtuous cycle which not only brings a harmonious balance in overall life but brings worldly success too.

Additionally, spiritual practice is a great stress buster, a great way to remain focused and boost concentration power. In a world with decreasing attention spans, spirituality can help one become more patient and forgiving.

The material world works on the energy principle. Spirituality invokes positive energy which seeps through all aspects of life bringing good health, abundance, success and overall wellbeing. In other words, a healthy balanced existence.

In the maze of life, spirituality is the great leveller, a pathfinder.

(The author is a founder of Dudes & Dolls World, Adhyay School, and Ritesh Rawal Foundation)