Guiding Light: Significance of Pitr Paksha

The two weeks before Navaratri is a sacred time referred to as Mahalaya Paksha or Pitr (or Pitru) Paksha. In this time, we honour our ancestors – we pray to them and for them as well. This practice is not familiar only to Hinduism or Sanatana Dharma. Variations of practices to honour our ancestors are present in oriental religions, at least and some traces are found in occidental religions.

The idea of honouring ancestors in the Indian tradition is very profound. We can trace our connection through our gotras to the Rishis and hence are their descendants. One of my friends from another religion correctly said, ‘We can only change our religion, not our ancestors.’ Connection to our ancestors can give us a sense of pride and healthy self-esteem. At the same time, it can make us humble when we realise the profundity of the tradition of the Rishis and our culture.

Not only that, we move forward through our descendants into the future. So, there is an unbroken flow right from the Rishis to however long humanity will last. Both humility and pride in the culture can co-exist. Another practice that is unique to Hindus is invoking Ishvara in our ancestors. If we can invoke Ishvara in a murti our ancestors become a symbol for worship.

These two weeks are a sacred time to connect with our roots. It is only when one connects to our ancestors that we connect to our culture and heritage. We have a greater sense of self-worth. Once, a Masai warrior told my guru something interesting, ‘A man without his heritage and culture is like a zebra without its stripes'. We would earlier speak about American-born confused desis. However, there are many confused desis (i.e., Hindus) who will gain much from connecting with their ancestors.

To conclude, honour your ancestors. Nurture your children. Connect with culture and heritage. Do what you can for the growth of your community and nature.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST