Guiding Light: Siddhohum Kriya

-- Grand Master Akshar

The Universe is filled with many great and mysterious powers. These powers of universal perception can be transferred to us when we need them to face many of life’s challenges. Siddhohum Kriya is a practice that prepares you to become a container to receive energies, and enhances your capacity. It removes your mental limitations and also makes you powerful enough to implement these energies. Siddhohum Kriya ensures that you not only receive the powers as transferred by the Master, but equips you to use them.

There are many benefits to this meditation technique. It calms the mind and rejuvenates the body, relieves stress and anxiety. It also balances blood pressure keeping you healthy. Regular practice improves your concentration, and creativity etc. Yoga and spirituality can keep you active, and helps you to remain optimistic. When you occupy yourself in productive activities, this will also keep your mind in a state of positivity and away from negative influences that adversely impact your mental and physical health. When you focus on the positive, this will in turn build strength to help you tide over any of life’s challenges.

You can start this by sitting in Sukhasana as you prepare yourself to begin the process of Siddhohum Kriya where you offer this practice to the Universe. There are 5 steps to practising the Siddho Hum Abhyas, the Disha (direction) to face is east. This practice is ideal when done during sunrise, and each step is to be held for 1 minute.

1. Samasthithi – I am part of this existence, and I exist eternally in the past, present and the future.

2. Pranam – Bow down to the Universe for all your blessings

3. Pukar Stithi – Prayer asking the Universe for energy, knowledge

4. Prapti Stithi

5. Kritagyata – Offering your gratitude for what you received

End this silent meditation in self-observation of the experience, offering gratitude for what you received. You can conclude by sitting in Sukhasan holding Siddha Mudra. Relax your body and continue with your natural breathing of inhale and exhale. In this way Siddho Hum Dhyan, and Siddho Hum Abhyas are mankind’s gifts from the ancient tradition of the Himalayas. This practice can be used for the betterment of humanity.