Guiding Light: Shraddhavan labhate gyanam

Shraddha is attentive nature combined with inquisitive interest. It is said that in any learning process when the efforts are put-in with shraddha, one achieves the results. Intent and effort in the right direction help us in achieving the end goal is the derived notion.

Different nuances of ‘acquisition’ in the learning process in terms of attainment and achievement are data/information, knowledge, and wisdom. Gyanam is higher. Data/information is what is widely available and one has to take a call around whether to take cognisance of it or not based on whether it is relevant for one or not. Secondly, having taken the information, one puts it through the known frameworks and typecasts it as per one’s existing body of knowledge. The new information gets assimilated, original knowledge stretches, and boundaries get recast. A sense of ‘insight drawing’ happens during this stage. Deeper contemplation beyond paying attention is required for this. Then one is ready for the next stage. Beyond the new addition, comparing the frameworks and integrating happens and one attains a basic stillness around the issue. Unperturbed, unbiased analysis and comparisons are possible, and this is wisdom or gyana.

Among learners, very few possess the necessary qualities for total learning. Many stop at the mechanical acquisition of data/information and get busy with the application of this. This may be due to job requirements or personal habits. Drawing the insights doesn’t happen. If it is the job requirement, we have limitations due to work habit formation. However, if it is due to personal habit formation, one is only happy in relaying the information, and nothing beyond. Very few progress beyond this and derive useful conclusions.

In the learning process, learning happens through proper engagement. Taught and teacher’s level and temperamental fit are required. The level of the learner and the level to which the teacher comes and teaches have to match. Importantly, seriousness on the part of the learner is required. In earlier times students had to spend ‘pushkara’ meaning twelve years in the gurukul, the residential learning place to master the contents. The shraddha that is present in students in such precincts made gyana possible. Else, it would be superficial engagement. Hence, is the adage ‘shraddhavan labhate gyanam’.

