Guiding Light: Shiva, The Bestower of Peace, Love and Happiness

It’s a well-known fact that all the religions believe in One Supreme as the creator and guardian of all living beings. Among Hindus there is a manifestation of this supreme power in three different forms with different functions of creation, sustenance and destruction represented by Brahma, Vishnu and Shankar respectively. While Brahma is the creator and Vishnu the sustenant, it is believed that the third power of destruction is being represented by Shankar. Almighty ‘God Shiva’ is supposed to have all the three powers to his credit and is therefore considered the ‘Supreme Power’ who acts through these three deities and hence he is fondly called ‘Karan Karawanhaar’ by devotees .

It is believed that darkness represents evil and the destroyer of all evils, ‘Incorporeal God Shiva’, takes divine birth (incarnates) at that time which is celebrated as ‘Shivaratri’ as opposed to the birthdays of all other deities. Perhaps, this is the reason why such importance is given to the observance of ‘Shivaratri’ and the ‘Jagaran’. ‘Shiva’ is a source of light to remove the darkness, that is to say to destroy all evils and bring prosperity to the world. The significance of being awake at night on the Shivaratri night is thus to impress on one's mind that one is not a body alone but a soul seeking salvation from the world of suffering. The fast observed on ‘Shivaratri’ also signifies that one is sacrificing all earthly pleasures. There is also a lot of mis-understanding about the third eye of ‘God Shiva’ that if it is opened it results in destruction of the whole world. However, the real implication is that this ‘Third Eye of Knowledge’ or the ‘Divine Eye’ of Kaliyugi human beings, is opened by ‘God Shiva’ to destroy all evils in the universe, which is a welcome act and a blessing to the creation.

When the third eye 'opens up', our thinking changes, light comes into our life and we see the real self and 'others' with total clarity with a new found vision. Mercy, Truth and Love fill our thoughts and so our vision. There is a true feeling that everyone is good and very intimate with no duality. This light also helps us clearly perceive what is going on around us, what is important and what we need to focus & do. It is like an inner spark illuminating within, where there was darkness with obscurity & blindness before. So, let’s transform ourselves this Shivratri by making a direct connection with the Supreme Source and get back in touch with our original nature of peace & calmness.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

