Guiding Light: Science & Spirituality | Eurokids(Representative Image)

The meaning of life has been one of the fundamental issues in

philosophy, theology and religion. The aim of true education is to

attain self-knowledge pursuing the path of self-discovery. Of what use

is any form of knowledge, vocational, professional or technical, if we

lack knowledge of the self?





Spirituality begins with the quest to know the self, and this quest is

endless in itself. Spirituality makes us raise the fundamental

question: What is man? Or, to put it more personally, what am I? It is

precisely this self-knowledge that we must seek, in order to find

complete fulfilment.





Science is the discovery of nature’s laws, while spirituality is the

discovery of the Self. In the final analysis, both are discoveries;

both are an experience of “awareness”. Our rishis had this

“awareness”; they gained spiritual knowledge through intuition and

referred to spirituality as atma vidya.





Science and spirituality are two faces of the same coin– one deals

with the material, the other with the Spirit. One works with the

visible, the other with the invisible. One is concerned with the

outer, the other with the inner.





Science involves the mind; spirituality is entwined with the heart.

Science with the heart will be the religion of the future. Science

endeavours to uncover the abstract principles underlying nature.

Spirituality enables us to do this in a proper way.





Inevitably one supports the other. I believe, science without

spirituality is lame, and spirituality without science is blind. Both

must go hand in hand.





(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed

writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian

spiritual leader.)