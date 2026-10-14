Guiding Light: Saraswati Puja & The Deeper Meaning Of Knowledge, Wisdom And The Power Of Speech |

Saraswati is that which flows. The knowledge and wisdom, if are with an individual and do not flow, the utility is minimum. Only when this flows, comes to the use of others, then it helps the larger circle should be the understanding. For practical purposes, the Goddess of learning is idolized as Saraswati. On the day of Moola nakshatra during the Ashweeja Navaratris, Saraswati Puja is performed. The books and learning material are kept near the altar and prayers are offered.

Do we park worshiping the knowledge and performing Saraswati puja only to one day during the Sharad Navaratri period? Do we respect the knowledge for the sake of knowledge? Do we hear the voices of the wise? Or do we give into the advices of the voices that dominate? With the changing times it happens in different ways. Often the observations may not offer us peace.

Saraswati is reverentially referred to as consort of Brahma, the creating lord. She is said to be on the tongue of Brahma. What is the meaning of this? For creating anything the beginning is through vak, the speech element. You articulate the plans, prepare for the design and execution, and finally it works and the edifice shall be in place. God is referred to as “Shabdha Brahma”. We hear, manasa, vacha, and karmana. Meaning of this is, through thoughts, words, and deeds. Thus, flow of words is important. Vak needs to be filled with gravitas should be remembered on this Saraswati Puja occasion.