Guiding Light: Rise above desires through viveka

Most of the time in our life, our desires ruin us. But all desires are not bad. In the Bhagwad Geeta, Lord Krishna says, ‘I am those desires that uphold dharma(righteousness).’

Do not suppress desires, rather, awaken viveka (power to discriminate between truth and untruth) in you. To let go of desires you have to follow a certain code of conduct. This is the manure by which the rose of love will blossom.

Ahimsa (non-violence): Be non violent, in your action, heart, speech and thoughts.

Satya: (Truth) Follow the Truth and live in the moment. Express Truth by your whole life- speak truth, speak pleasant truth, and speak beneficial truth.

Saucha: (Purity) Observing the observer is saucha. It is when your own mind becomes a witness of its own actions and finds a gap between its own senses, and does not mix with any outer objects.

Daya: (Compassion) when people engage in some activity or behave in certain manner, which you don’t like, it triggers anger in you. Just for a moment, have compassion for the way they are.

Then a shift happens. Your Self expands and laughs at the smallness of events. You become untouched by these events and cross maya, (illusion).

Astikya: (Faith) You want to reason out everything that you do and for all your experiences. When reasoning or logic breaks down, you tremble. Faith, Reality and truth are beyond logic. If you could reason out all your life and all its experiences, then you have not lived or known life fully.

Every bud takes its own time to bloom; don’t force a bud to become a flower. Wait for the time to come, for the total blossoming in you to come.

(You can follow the author@SriSri on twitter)