Guiding Light: Relax Into the Uncertainty

-- Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji

Lockdown for us is a precautionary measure taken by each and every government in the whole world. It’s very important to stay at home and support the government. Stay at home and keep yourself guarded against this pandemic. If you step out of your house and unknowingly meet an infected patient or touch an infected thing, you are then bound to get infected. Believe that you are safe and do not create panic during these days. Your thoughts/belief impacts others around you. Believe that you are safe inside your house and keep everyone else safe.

With regular meditative practise one develops and strengthens one’s own endocrine system and the glands in that system along with the electromagnetic field surrounding one’s body. This electromagnetic field can now be mapped and checked through kirlian photography and through biofield imaging.

All ailments are a result of one’s thoughts, the more one thinks the greater the chances of falling sick. Meditation trains the mind to become calm, thoughtless and ultimately to go into samadhi. Your belief and your thinking are what impacts your Aura. Aura in medical science is not the body we can touch, but the electromagnetic field which surrounds the human body. Suppose you are meditating and you hear the brahmanaad – a humming sound like ‘Om’ and suddenly somebody comes in, that sound stops as your aura has been disturbed.

A person who meditates is surrounded by a strong aura that will never let any negative incident happen to its body or around themselves. A strong aura will prevent you from catching diseases. The same is the case in this pandemic situation. Keep thinking positive and spread positivity around you.

People should meditate for at least for 45 minutes every day. In the current situation, without going out we can still meditate through various YouTube channels. Continuously meditating alone at home will give you inner peace and make you relaxed. In a nutshell, I would summarize by saying- Stay home, meditate, spread positivity, help others, do creative things, and feel good about yourself.