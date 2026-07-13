Guiding Light: Ratha Yatra Reminds Devotees The Body Is the True Temple |

The annual Ratha Yatra happens with thousands of devotees pulling the chariot on which the Lord of the Universe takes seat and visits places. What is the significance of the Lord visiting places by coming out of HIS comfortable temple is a question asked by some? There is no need for God to perform the journey or take avataras, it is for our good that such acts are made to happen. When we witness, we learn and live with awareness.

Temples have Moola Virat which is the main deity on which was performed “sthapana” and “Prana pratishta”. For those who visit consecrated temples, do feel the vibrations of subtle nature. These idols are repeatedly rejuvenated through the Puja process, which may have at minimum Shodasha meaning sixteen upacharas or worship process steps.

Essentially our own body is the Ratha and the Lord is present and performing the Ratha Yatra every minute and moment. If we operate with this awareness, there is no mistake that shall ever be done and any bad act done by us. It is mentioned that “Deham Devalayam”. This body itself is the true temple. The hovering temple during a special period is the specially crafted “Ratha”. The Jiva or the spirit which is witnessing and conducting the event is nothing but the “Sanatana”.

Thus, the Ratha Yatra is an occasion to remind us of our true nature and the need to retain sanctity of existence. Then, the Dharma shall prevail.