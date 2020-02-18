Guiding Light: Puffed Rice

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

What is the difference between paddy and flattened rice (poha)? Paddy is stiff and dry, whereas flattened rice is white, light and edible. What is the difference between rice and puffed rice (mudi)? Rice is stiff and cannot be eaten straight. It needs to be soaked in water and cooked. It can be eaten when it becomes soft. But puffed rice is hollow inside. It is edible. It has been cooked. In the same way, human life, through satsang, through seva (service), through a sense of belongingness, transforms from rice to puffed rice, and from paddy to flattened rice. This is Divine grace. Otherwise, we keep crying for what we have, and for what we don't have. Some people cry that their marriage has not happened. Some cry because of troubles with their marriage. Just be happy! Whatever you do, be happy. This is the message of dharma (religion). Only after life is boiled in the water of kirtan, bhajan, and love does it become edible. Only when it is subjected to the heat of satsang and knowledge, does the same rice puff up into mudi (puffed rice) and become edible. In the same way, let us all blossom through satsang, seva, knowledge and meditation. When we blossom from within and become joyful, then life becomes worthwhile. For ages, people have spoken of how through meditation and pranayama, you can awaken the power within. Once this energy is aroused, a link will be established with the Divine.