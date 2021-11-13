Guiding Light: Prabodhini Ekadasi — Lord Vishnu’s morning alarm

Lord Vishnu’s morning alarm will go off on Sunday after four months of slumber! It is believed that on Prabodhini Ekadasi, he awakens after being asleep during this sacred period of Chaturmasya, which started on Ashadha Ekadasi (usually in July). The story goes that when King Bali had conquered all the three worlds and displaced Indra from the Heavens, the Devas went to Lord Vishnu to request his help. Lord Vishnu then took the Vamana Avatar, assuming the form of a young brahmin and attended a yagna (fire sacrifice) being conducted by King Bali.

As was the tradition, the King asked his guest what it was that he desired. Vamana asked merely for three steps worth of land. The King was amused, and not heeding Guru Shukracharya’s warning, granted his wish at once. Vamana then expanded into a giant form, covering the heaven and earth in two steps, and asked King Bali where he should put his third step. King Bali, recognising that this was Lord Vishnu in incarnation, bowed down and offered him his head to place the 3rd step, but also requested that he grant him his wish of being his guest and spending time with him.

It is believed that in keeping with the King’s wish, Lord Vishnu descends to the nether world, resting on his many-headed serpent, Shesh Naag, in the ocean of milk, Kshirsagar. On Prabodhini Ekadasi, which will be celebrated tomorrow, he returns to Vaikunth and resumes his duties of maintaining the world. Spiritual seekers observe the Chaturmasya period by performing various penances and fasts for the purification of body, mind and soul. Auspicious events like weddings are also not usually conducted during the Chaturmasya.

Monday will see the Tulsi Vivah, which celebrates the marriage of Lord Vishnu in his Shaligram form, and Tulsi Devi. It is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm, both collectively and in homes. The celebrations conclude on Karthik Poornima, the full moon which will occur on November 19. This celestial marriage heralds the beginning of the Hindu wedding season.

