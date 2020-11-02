Guiding Light: Power of Prithvi Namaskar

Prithvi or Earth is the tattva of strength, form, patience and vitality. The Prithvi namaskar is a tribute to this divine tattva that we call our home. Prithvi, the Earth, is the tattva of strength, form, patience and vitality. It is the epitome of humility for it takes the shape of mountains, valleys, hills and beaches and yet, bears the weight of all that roams its surface. She is the keeper of many secrets for, where you dig will determine if you find diamonds and gems or mere rocks and sand.

Within us, the Prithvi element represents the framework that gives the human body its form. Through the practice of this namaskar, which is a vinyasa consisting of 27 counts, the body forges the capacity to imbibe the divine qualities of the Earth Tattva. Some asanas whose parent quality is Prithvi are Gupta Padmasana, Karnapeedasana, Pindasana, Mayurasana and Kukkutasana. The Dharana to focus on during your practice should be of the Prithvi tattva. Meditate on this as your body pays homage to this powerful entity.

During the preliminary stages of your practice, concentrate on perfecting the asnas. As you deepen your practice and your state of dharna, close your eyes and look within as you perform this namaskar. Through the practice of this namaskar, which is a vinyasa consisting of 27 counts, the body forges the capacity to imbibe the divine qualities of the Earth Tattva. This Namaskar can be performed at any time of the day, on an empty stomach.

Steps to perform Prithvi Namaskar:

Asana 1: Gupt Padmasana – Hidden Lotus Pose

Asana 2: Adavasana – Reversed Corpse Pose

Asana 3: Shalabhasana – Locust Pose

Asana 4: Urdhwa Mukha Swanasana – Upward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 5: Parvat asana – Mountain Pose

Asana 6: Dolasana – Pendulum Pose

Asana 7: Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Posture

Asana 8: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 9: Marichyasana – Pose Dedicated to Sage Marichi

Asana 10: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 11: Marichyasana – Pose Dedicated to Sage Marichi

Asana 12: Adhomukha Swanasana – Downward-facing Dog Pose

Asana 13: Dandasana – Staff Pose

Asana 14: Karnapeedasana – Ear Pressure Pose

Asana 15: Dandasana – Staff Pose

Asana 16: Pindasana – Embryo Pose

Asana 17: Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Posture

Asana 18: Mayurasana – Peacock Pose

Asana 19: Balasana – Child Pose

Asana 20: Bhoomi Naman Padmasana – Lotus Bowing to Earth Posture

Asana 21: Advasana – Reversed Corpse Pose

Asana 22: Parvatasana – Mountain Pose

Asana 23: Yajnasana – Offering Posture

Asana 24: Parvathasana – Mountain Pose

Asana 25: Yajnasana – Offering Pose

Asana 26: Parvathasana – Mountain Pose

Asana 27: Gupt Padmasana – Hidden Lotus Pose