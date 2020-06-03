Guiding Light: Power of Gratitude

-- Grand Master Akshar

In the path of spirituality, it is common knowledge that it is our thoughts that manifest our reality. Rather than run after things that we do not have from a fear of lack, we can appreciate what we do have. This way, we can hope for a life of abundance. All it takes to live out our dreams is a little bit of mind training in the power of gratitude.

The power of thinking grateful thoughts are believed to enable individuals and communities to thrive. When we exude a positive trait or emotion such as gratitude, the aura that surrounds us is one of optimism. When our outlook is cheery, we then begin to attract more positivity in our direction. Therefore, in order to cultivate what is best within us, and to enhance our experiences of love, work, and play, being grateful as a mantra is encouraged.

To develop this practice, you could incorporate small changes in your behaviour and adopt a few easy habits. Inculcate the practice of verbalising your gratitude to those around you; friends, colleagues, family and everyone you encounter through the day. Don’t just say the words in a hollow and empty manner. Instead, say it like you mean it and only when you do.

Maintain a gratitude journal to refer to all the blessings you have, filling it with the happy coincidences you encounter and moments that make you smile. Spend 5 minutes at the end of each day to note down all the things that brought you joy, including and especially the simple things.