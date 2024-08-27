Guiding Light: Peaceful Minds, Peaceful Nations

Representative Image | Frank Reppold/Pixabay

…Continued From Last Week

Ever wonder why our sweet words and smiles fail to convince someone for whom we harbour not very good feelings from within? That’s because they are catching the negative vibrations going out from us, not our words. A calm person always carries an aura of peace around him. This influences even those who may have negative feelings for him. And this influence extends to all creatures and even the elements of nature. This is described in the life stories of holy men and women, as to how would-be assassins had a change of heart on coming near them; how wild animals calmed down in their presence; and how the elements of nature came to their aid. Thus, a person who has quietened his or her mind and intellect can calm down even those with violent intentions. Sometimes, violence suffered by one may be a result of one's karmic accounts, whether of the present birth or earlier ones. But even in such a case a violent reaction on one's part will only add to one's karmic bondage. If we understand this fact and face a violent situation calmly, our karmic burden will soon be finished and the violent situation will subside.

Just like it works wonders on an individual level, the subtle energy of peace also works on a larger scale in societies and nations. That is why we see nations that are peaceable see less violent incidents than those where aggression is glorified. Even in international relations, nations that consciously pursue a policy of neutrality, treat all their citizens equally and fairly and do not interfere in others' affairs and avoid armed conflict. There are some people who somehow associate national pride with military power and aggressive posturing on the world stage. Such people forget the fact that this approach does not serve the interests of any nation. The security agencies of such nations are constantly on alert for attacks and their citizens fear being targeted abroad because of their nationality. These nations forget that friendship and non-violence are the best sources of security as Mahatma Gandhi said, nonviolence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of man. If all men and women understand as well as Mahatma Gandhi that how the power of non-violence works, much of the world's conflicts and suffering will end.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com