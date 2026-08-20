Guiding Light: Peace Is A Power, Not Just A Mood |

There is a kind of person whom we all have probably met at least once in our life. Someone who remains unhurried in a crisis and somehow untouched by the noise that exhausts everyone around them.

Such people are not just lucky. Neither are they not unaffected. However, they have simply learned something about peace and love that most of us haven't.



There are three ways to think about peace and love. First, as natural qualities that already belong to the soul, meaning the work isn't to manufacture them from nothing, it's to uncover and practise what's already there. Second, as a code of conduct: a baseline you hold regardless of what's happening around you, rather than something you switch on when the day is easy and drop the moment it isn't. Third, and this is the one worth sitting with the longest, as a power. Something you can actively generate and direct, not just passively feel when circumstances allow it. If used this way, love becomes a force capable of healing wounds you're still carrying from the past, and the fresher ones you're collecting in the present. It's worth being precise about what "healing" means here. It is not forgetting what happened, and not pretending it didn't hurt, but no longer letting an old wound decide how you react to something new.



This is the hardest of the three because it means choosing your reaction instead of just having one. For example, a message upsets you, and your whole mood shifts with it. But there's a small gap between what happens and how you respond, even if it's tiny. So, peace as a power means using that gap instead of skipping past it. It's the same "I" we talked about earlier. Not just watching yourself live your life. But actually, choosing how to live it. And that is the quiet shift that changes everything. Not a dramatic transformation. Not a retreat to the mountains. Just a small, daily decision to use that gap between stimulus and response, between wound and reaction, between noise and clarity, with intention rather than habit. Remember! Peace is not something that arrives when life finally cooperates. It is something you build with one chosen response at a time. The person we discussed about at the beginning of this, the one who seems untouched by the noise, is not extraordinary. He/she are simply practising something ordinary, every single day. And so can you.