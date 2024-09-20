Guiding Light: Pause And Reflect

Representative Image | Pixabay

As Ganpati bids adieu, the atmosphere goes from festive to sombre, marking the beginning of the fortnight dedicated to our ancestors, Pitru Paksha. There are several stories surrounding the origin, perhaps one of the most well known ones being that of the large-hearted warrior Karna, of Mahabharata fame. As he generally donated gold to the needy during his earthly incarnation, that is all he was served for food when he reached heaven. Distraught, Karna asked for a second chance to make amends, and it is believed that he was allowed to return to the earthly realm to fulfil his obligations to his ancestors, where he offered food to them during this 15-day period.

It is believed that the ancestors, or pitris descend from pitralok and reside with their earthly families during this fortnight, before returning back at the end of this period, which is marked by the new moon. This year, the Pitru Paksha period ends on October 2, when the Sarva Pitri Amavasya occurs. On the last day, offerings can be made to all ancestors, especially in cases where one may not have the details of the lunar date of their passing.

In most cases, families are aware of the lunar day (tithi) on which their near and dear ones have passed, and it is on the corresponding day during this period that prayers are offered for the peace of the departed soul. The general practice is to invite the family brahmin home, who would perform the tarpana ritual, following which a hearty meal is also served, as it is believed that this meal directly reaches the departed relative. Offerings are also made to the crow and cow, who both have a special significance.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our ancestors, apart from our physical presence in this realm, our vedic culture and heritage is also an inheritance. Today, through the science of genetics we know that bio memory that is preserved across generations is very real. In the same way, a subtler memory in the form of samskaras and vasanas also persists, and this period therefore is very significant to honour and respect their memory and pray for their peace and wellbeing.

The new moon day is also observed as Mahalaya in Bengal, and it marks Ma Durga’s journey from Mount Kailash, where she resides with her husband Lord Shiva and her children, to her maternal home on earth. The Navratris, or nine nights of the goddess, start immediately after this period. Beginning on October 3, they mark the beginning of the festive period, which will be punctuated by Durga Puja, Dussehra and culminate in Diwali, marking the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya.