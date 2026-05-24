Guiding Light: Path To Spiritual Growth

Guiding Light: Do You Need To Judge? | representational pic/ Pixabay

All thinking people ask themselves this crucial question: Who am I? What is the purpose of my existence here?

Let me tell you that you rise or fall to the level of your answer to this question! You will rise or fall depending on the goal you have set for yourself! For you set your own goal: you create your own benchmark, and you reach it by your own efforts. If you decide that the sole purpose of existence is to eat, drink, and be merry until you drop dead, that is a goal which will not demand too much of effort on your part. If, like some ambitious businessman, you decide that the sole aim of your existence is to make millions and millions, your task is clear cut– you will require a great deal of business acumen, sound sense, and the efforts to succeed in your business. If you make up your mind to settle for a steady 9 to 5 job and a quiet evening, well then, you have your work cut out. But if you are looking for something that transcends all this, if you are looking for what we call self-realisation or God-realisation, you have set the highest possible goal that any human being can aspire to, and you must work very hard to achieve it. This goal is indeed worthy, and the efforts you put into achieving it can only take you higher and higher up on the ladder of spiritual growth.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)