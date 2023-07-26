Guiding Light: One World Together

Representative Image | Pixabay

Not many of us are aware about the fact that the global pandemic that we all faced bravely as well as other natural disasters that we are witnessing today is in a way a reflection of our inner world; mirroring the tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and earthquakes that continually break out in our mind. The ruthless energy of anger, violence and greed has taken the toll on mankind and mother earth. As we keep on exploiting earth's mineral resources, hack its forests, pollute its water, deplete its soil, we rob it of all its energy. Thus, this is nature's way of telling us that ‘Enough is Enough’!

Majority of us ‘Thank’ anyone who gives us something or helps us in some way and says ‘Sorry’ while we hurt someone or behave badly with someone. But, do we do the same with mother earth? How many of us have thanked her for the free- air, water, food, sun and many more things that she has given us since the time we have existed. How many of us have told her sorry for inflicting so much pain to her? Many would counter the question; how do we do this? Well! The simplest and easiest way to do this is by praying or meditating with positive thoughts which most of us can do. Remember, you never know the impact of your pure and positive thoughts, but one must not forget a fact that there is a deep connection that we all share with mother earth, a feeling, a knowing that at the time of need she would certainly come and defend me and carry me to safety.

Hence, we must realise that natural disasters in particular are a wakeup call as to where we are investing all our energies. It is quite unfortunate that we need such disasters to bring the world together as one big family. Isn't it time to be wise enough and not commit the same mistakes that we have been committing till now? If only our vision would remain the same for all the time, a vision of Oneness, so that we can be there for each other no matter what, as a family would be. So, let us all come together as ONE,to help and support every member of the global human family and start respecting and loving mother nature who is a life giver. Remember! no status or wealth would ever matter during disasters, the only thing that would matter would be our positive, good karma, which would help us tide over bad situations and carry us forward.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com