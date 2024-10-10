Guiding Light: Navaratri And The Range Of Spiritual Practices

Idol of Goddess Durga at a Navaratri Pandal | ANI

We are almost at the end of Navaratri celebrations. A lot of garbas, homas and pujas are being performed all across the country. As usual, people are also bemoaning the fact that the celebrations are very commercialized. This may be true for the bigger garbas that are organized by different organizations roping in star singers. But there are a lot of smaller Garbas going on where the religious symbols of the Devi are present, not just as a mere token, but as a central figure of importance. The night is meant for worship. Similarly, in millions of homes, Devi is worshipped according to the unique tradition that each family follows.

One should also not discount the fact that the cute couple who may be dancing the night away also has probably fasted or eaten only foods generally eaten during a fast, And after breaking the fast with a delicious dinner, the couple has now stepped out of the house to celebrate the Garba. This brings us to something unique in Sanatana Dharma, or Hinduism, as it is popularly called.

Spirituality and celebrations, religion and wealth, tapas, religious austerities and fun, sacrifice and money, all these are not opposites or mutually exclusive. These may look like dichotomies, but very often, they are also complementary to each other. Each of these practices prepares and matures the person in different ways. Yin and Yang are not really opposites, but different and complementary. They are flip sides of each other in our Hindu way of thinking. To a great extent knowingly, in a conscious manner, as a student of spirituality or unknowingly in their psyche, Hindus understand that the ultimate spiritual wisdom is going beyond these dichotomies and understanding the dimension that is free from all these pairs of opposites, otherwise known as Advaita Vedanta. This is the crowning jewel of Hinduism, and somewhere people recognise that there is indeed a truth that is beyond opposites.

The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com